Wisconsin F-16 pilot whose plane crashed in U.P. dies

A pilot of a Wisconsin-based fighter jet that crashed this week in a national forest in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has died, officials announced Thursday.

The F-16 was assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss; our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time,” said the 115th Fighter Wing commander, Col. Bart Van Roo, in a statement. “Today is a day for mourning, the 115th Fighter Wing and the entire Wisconsin National Guard stands with the pilot’s family as we grieve the loss of a great Airman, and patriot.”

Per Department of Defense policy, the pilot’s identity will not be released until 24 hours after relatives are notified, according to the release.

In a statement on Twitter, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said he and his wife Kathy "share our deepest condolences with the pilot’s family and loved ones, as well as the 115th Fighter Wing and the entire (Wisconsin Guard) as they grapple with the loss of their fellow service member."

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also offered support and thanked first responders, including state police, who secured the crash site.

"My heart is with the family of the pilot, and with every member of Wisconsin’s National Guard who is grieving tonight," she wrote on Twitter.

The F-16 crashed at about 8 p.m. Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs said in a statement.

It went down in Hiawatha National Forest, about 250 miles northeast of the Truax Field Air National Guard Base in Madison, while on a training mission; the pilot was the only person aboard, authorities said.

The crash site is in Delta County, on the shores of Lake Michigan.

A multistate, interagency search for the pilot and aircraft immediately followed the crash. The cause of the crash is under investigation, the 115th Fighter Wing said Thursday.

"Military personnel and safety and security personnel are now at the site of the accident," Whitmer tweeted Thursday night. "As we continue to monitor the situation, I urge all Michiganders in the U.P. to stay safe and keep away from the area as the incident remains under investigation."

