FBI announces new special agent in charge of Detroit office

Detroit — The FBI's Detroit field office has a new special agent in charge, a man named Timothy Waters, the agency announced Friday.

Waters' FBI tenure dates back to 2000, when he worked white-collar crime cases in the Detroit field office.

After 9/11 he moved to counterterrorism, and in 2007 he led a section of the Detroit joint terrorism task force, the feds said in their announcement. This work included the investigation of the failed effort "underwear bomb" plot to blow up an airplane at Metro Airport on Christmas 2009.

Waters spoke about the case in a 2018 interview with WDIV-TV Channel 4, and said he interviewed the suspect in his hospital bed that day.

"I can guarantee you that on Christmas Day, on New Year's, it doesn't matter," Waters told WDIV. "We are working because that is where the threat is constant for ISIS. The idea of a successful attack during the holidays is a very symbolic victory for them."

In Detroit, Waters has served as assistant special agent in charge for administrative matters and as the assistant special agent in charge of the national security branch.

Earlier this year, Waters was named deputy assistant of the FBI's Critical Incident Response Group in Virginia.

Waters replaces Steven D'Antuono, who was appointed in Sept. 2019, as special agent in charge of the Detroit office.

In October, D'Antuono was appointed assistant director in charge of the Washington field office.