Michigan adds over 5,150 cases, 61 more deaths linked to COVID-19

Michigan on Friday confirmed 5,157 new cases of coronavirus and 61 more deaths linked to COVID-19.

The latest figures bring the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan to 426,294 and deaths to 10,456 since the virus was first detected in March, according to tracking by the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The state recorded 602 deaths so far this week, following a daily record of 193 deaths set on Saturday.

While Thursday's near-record deaths included a lag in reported deaths, state officials have said expect the number of fatalities to increase during the holiday season and are urging residents to avoid social gatherings to stem the spread of infection.

Michigan reported a total of 45,015 new cases last week. It reported 47,316 new cases the previous week and established the weekly record of 50,892 cases three weeks ago.

During the first week of December, Michigan recorded the seventh-highest number of cases and fourth-highest number of deaths in the nation, according to the CDC's COVID data tracker.

Case rates have decreased from last week; however, positivity — an average of 14.4% of diagnostic COVID tests run in the state returning positive — has plateaued for the past three weeks. A positivity rate above 3% is concerning to public health officials.

Michigan ranks sixth in the nation for most hospitalizations and seventh for the most patients in intensive care units, according to Becker's Hospital Review.

As of Thursday, 3,875 adults were hospitalized statewide with confirmed or suspected COVID-19, including 863 in critical care and 518 on ventilators, with ICU beds at 82% capacity, according to state data. That's compared to about 2,936 COVID inpatients hospitalized a month ago, including 595 in the ICU.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer this week ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff for 10 days — representing one day per 1,000 deaths — through Dec. 18 to honor and mourn those who have lost their lives due to the virus.

She also signed an executive order Thursday to create a bipartisan commission aimed at raising awareness about the soon-to-arrive COVID-19 vaccine.

The nation is "on the brink of great breakthroughs" when it comes to an effective vaccine for COVID-19, Whitmer said.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive, said Thursday that the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is "actively preparing" to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine when one is approved.

The first approval could come as early as next week, she said. Michigan expects to receive about 84,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in its first allocation.

Another vaccine from Moderna could receive federal approval later this month. Michigan expects to get about 173,000 doses of that vaccine in its first shipment, Khaldun said, citing data from the federal government.

The first priorities for vaccination in Michigan will be front-line healthcare workers and people living and working in long-term care facilities, Khaldun said.

"We hope that by late spring, we will be able to offer the vaccine to the general public," Khaldun said. "It is important that every adult in this state start making plans for getting the vaccine."

Deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S. have soared to more than 2,200 a day on average, matching the frightening peak reached last April. Cases per day have eclipsed 200,000 on average for the first time on record, with the crisis all but certain to get worse because of the fallout from Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's.

“The epidemic in the U.S. is punishing. It’s widespread. It’s quite frankly shocking to see one to two persons a minute die in the U.S. — a country with a wonderful, strong health system, amazing technological capacities,” Dr. Michael Ryan, the World Health Organization’s chief of emergencies, told the Associated Press.

The virus is blamed for more than 289,000 deaths and almost 15 million confirmed infections in the United States.

The state was tracking at least 1,038 active outbreaks as of Monday. Top categories for outbreaks continue to be long-term care facilities, including nursing homes as well as manufacturing and construction sites and schools.

On Dec. 3, 253 new outbreaks were reported across the state, including 77 at long-term care facilities, 40 in manufacturing or construction, 34 at K-12 schools, and 24 in office settings.

Whitmer on Monday extended restrictions through Dec. 20, limiting gatherings at high schools, colleges and restaurants to combat what she described as the "worst moment" yet in the pandemic.

The policies temporarily halt in-person instruction at high schools and colleges, indoor dine-in service at restaurants and bars, and high school athletics as well as close some businesses, including movie theaters, bowling alleys and casinos.

The state considers 197,750 people recovered from the virus as of Dec. 4.

Staff writer Melissa Nann Burke contributed.