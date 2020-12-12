Arrest made in crash that killed Monroe County animal control officer in June

Raisinville Township — State police troopers on Friday arrested a Hudson woman in connection to the death of a Monroe County animal control officer more than six months later.

Michele Anne Dropulich, 47, was arraigned in Monroe's 1st District Court on charges of Homicide/Murder – Second Degree, Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death and Reckless Driving Causing Death, the sheriff's office said in a release.

Animal Control Officer Darrian Young was killed on June 4 when her vehicle was struck in the intersection of M-50 and Raisinville Road. Young was on duty at the time of the collision.

Dropulich allegedly was driving at a high rate of speed and ran the red light at the intersection killing Young. Lab results showed Dropulich to be intoxicated at the time of the collision, the sheriff's office said.

Dropulich is being held at the Monroe County Jail. No information is available on her next hearing date.