F-16 pilot killed in U.P. crash was decorated National Guard pilot from New Mexico

The pilot who perished on Tuesday night in a F-16 crash in a national forest in the Upper Penisula has been identified, according to the Facebook page of the 115th Fighter Wing in Wisconsin.

Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones, 37, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, was at the helm of the F-16 fighter jet when it crashed about 8 p.m. Dec. 8th in the Hiawatha National Forest. The plane was assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing.

Jones joined the Air National Guard in 2011 and graduated from F-16 basic qualification training in 2015 and is a decorated combat veteran, deploying as a part of a United States Pacific Command Theater Support Package to Japan in 2015 and to Korea in 2017, according to the Facebook post.

Jones deployed again in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel to Afghanistan in 2019, the post stated.

The pilot had been awarded two Air Medal’s with combat “C” devices, which are awarded to individuals who have been personally exposed to hostile action or under significant risk of hostile action.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss; our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time," said the 115th Fighter Wing commander, Col. Bart Van Roo, in a statement released after the crash. "Today is a day for mourning, the 115th Fighter Wing and the entire Wisconsin National Guard stands with the pilot’s family as we grieve the loss of a great Airman, and patriot."

The jet went down about 250 miles northeast of the Truax Field Air National Guard Base in Madison, while on a training mission. Jones was the only person aboard, authorities said.

The crash site is in Delta County, on the shores of Lake Michigan.

A multistate, interagency search for the pilot and aircraft immediately followed the crash. The cause of the crash is under investigation, the 115th Fighter Wing said Thursday.

