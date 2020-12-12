Meridian Twp. police warn of man with rifle near mall
The Detroit News
Meridian Township — Police are warning residents to avoid the Central Park and Marsh area after reports of a man with a rifle near there.
Meridian Township police said in a Facebook post that the entire perimeter is locked down.
That area is surrounded by the Meridian Mall and numerous other stores and eating establishments. The township is just East of East Lansing and Okemos.
This story will update as more information becomes available.