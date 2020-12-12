Michigan reports 4,486 new confirmed COVID cases, 206 new deaths

The state on Saturday reported 4,486 confirmed new cases of the coronavirus with 206 additional deaths, according to statistics from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The death total jumped from just 61 the day before and included 176 deaths added from a review of previous records, the state said.

There are now 430,780 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state and 10,662 deaths since the pandemic began to grip Michigan and the country back in March.

Before Saturday's totals, the state recorded 602 deaths this past week that followed a daily record of 193 deaths set last Saturday.

The new totals come two weeks after the Thanksgiving holiday and two weeks before Christmas where health officials have been warning the public not to gather in large groups in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.

The United States is approaching 300,000 deaths with 296,000 and 16 million total cases.

State officials have warned that the expected the number of deaths will to increase during the holiday season.

Michigan reported a total of 45,015 new cases last week. It reported 47,316 new cases the previous week and established the weekly record of 50,892 cases three weeks ago.

