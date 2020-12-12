Police probe after dead body found at Grand Valley State University

An investigation is underway Saturday evening after a body was found at Grand Valley State University's Allendale campus, police said.

University President Philomena V. Mantella said in a statement the body was found the intramural fields and cross-country trail and identified as a GVSU student. Mantella said the family has been notified and no other details about the victim are being released at this time.

"This is a jarring and shocking event for all of us," Mantella said in the release. "This tragedy reminds us of the importance of each member of our university community. Please keep the student’s family in your thoughts and offer your support to those who have lost a friend and fellow student."

Grand Valley police will have additional staff working at the Allendale campus for the remainder of the weekend and counselors will be on staff to anybody in need of assistance, the release said. The Dean of Students Office has services available and can be contacted at (616) 331-3585 or dos@gvsu.edu.

University police and the Ottaway County Sheriff's Office, with assistance from the Michigan State Police Crime Laboratory, are "aggressively investigating" the incident. Anyone with information should contact GVSU police at (616) 331-3255 or Silent Observer at (877) 887-4536.