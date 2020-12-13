Michigan conservation officers probe deaths of 2 trumpeter swans in state park in Macomb

The Detroit News

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is investigating the deaths earlier this month of two trumpeter swans found with gunshot wounds at a state park in Macomb County.

Officers said on the DNR's Facebook page they suspect the adult and juvenile swans were shot as they attempted to land on a pond at Wetzel State Park. Their bodies were discarded in nearby tall brush between Dec. 4 and Dec. 5, the post said.

Trumpeter swans are a threatened species in Michigan and are illegal to hunt.

Wetzel State Park is a 900-acre undeveloped recreation park in Macomb County used for hiking, snowmobiling, cross-country skiing and hunting, according to the DNR.

Anyone with information on the deaths of the swans is asked to call or text the DNR's poaching hotline at 1 (800) 292-7800. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could quailfiy for a cash reward, the DNR said.