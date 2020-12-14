First COVID-19 vaccinations administered in Michigan

Two Michigan hospital systems administered the first COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday, injecting the Michigan-produced Pfizer vaccination into frontline workers.

Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine and Spectrum Health's Butterworth Hospital in west Michigan were the first to begin vaccinating workers in the state.

"It was momentous to see this happen for the first time," said Spectrum President and CEO Tina Freese Decker of the doses, which were given shortly after 9 a.m.

Spectrum initially injected the Pfizer vaccination into five people Monday and will start vaccinating more on Tuesday. Registered nurse Yvette Kamana and Dr. Marc McClelland were among the first to receive the vaccine. Both work with COVID-19 patients at Spectrum Health.

"It literally felt like we were receiving a package from Xbox or Best Buy. We received a tracking number last night," said Dr. Darryl Elmouchi, president of Spectrum Health West Michigan.

Kamana noted "this experience has been trying emotionally as a health care worker."

"We see a lot of patients who are critically ill," she said. "I consider it a blessing to be one of the first persons to be getting a vaccine because it means we're getting somewhere."

McClelland is a pulmonary and critical doctor who takes care of patients in the intensive care unit and on ventilators.

"We've had to adjust and adapt, we've made our ICU much bigger than it used to be," he said. "I'm constantly inspired by colleagues and co-workers who have stepped up to the place to take on this very stressful job. Hopefully, this vaccine will bring cause for hope and optimism."

McClelland added that "physically speaking, I feel fine at this point. I don't have any symptoms or side effects. It's been very well scrutinized. The FDA has recommended it is safe. It's a wonderful opportunity."

The first shots come just days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration moved with unprecedented speed to grant emergency authorization for the Pfizer vaccine Friday evening, one day after an FDA advisory committee recommended it for approval.

Michigan health authorities have already begun rationing initial doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine as the New York-based drug company began making shipments Sunday from its Portage manufacturing facility.

The shots also come as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday that the state has now tallied 437,985 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 10,752 related deaths since the virus was first detected in March.

“Our frontline essential hospital workers have gone above and beyond to save lives — including stepping up today to receive vaccines," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement.

"And we have residents across the state doing their part to eradicate the virus and keep our communities safe. Remember: it will take some time for the vaccine to be widely distributed to everyone. That’s why it’s so important that we all do our part by masking up, practicing safe social distancing, and avoiding indoor gatherings where the virus can easily spread from person to person. This is a historic day in Michigan.”

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's chief medical executive, on Monday also noted it will take many months before the vaccine is widely available.

“The arrival of this vaccine in Michigan signals that the end of this pandemic is near," she said in a statement. "However, it will take several months before we are able to have enough vaccine to widely distribute it to the general population."

Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System officials hope to get the vaccine perhaps as early as Tuesday, spokesman David Olejars said Monday.

"We are expecting our vaccine sometime between tomorrow and Thursday, with vaccinations to begin thereafter," he said.

The VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System, meanwhile, anticipated it would receive a shipment on Monday or Tuesday, but as of mid-afternoon Monday, one had not yet arrived.

VA hospitals have their own allocations, separate from the allocations given to the states, according to Brian Hayes, a VA public affairs officer in Ann Arbor. The VA Ann Arbor Health System is among 37 VA sites to receive initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We're expecting to start administering vaccines by Thursday or Friday," Hayes said. "Our first allotment is going to be about 975 (doses). Per CDC recommendation, we're going to do our frontline, high-risk staff first, and then we're going to start administering to our high-risk veterans."

Elsewhere, Trinity Health expects its first shipments to arrive at four of its hospitals between Tuesday and Thursday, spokeswoman Laura Blodgett said.

The eight-hospital Trinity Health Michigan system includes five hospitals with the Saint Joseph Mercy Health system in Ann Arbor, Chelsea, Howell, Livonia and Pontiac, and the three-hospital Mercy Health system, with hospitals in Grand Rapids and Muskegon.