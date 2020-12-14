Michigan reports 70 new virus outbreaks in 25 pre-K-12 schools

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported new COVID-19 outbreaks in 25 of the state's pre-kindergarten through grade 12 schools.

The data comes from a weekly report issued by the state and from COVID-19 outbreaks reported by local health departments each week to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services as of the previous Thursday. An outbreak is defined as two or more COVID-19 cases among people who are from different households but may have shared exposure.

Monday's outbreak report include a total of 70 new cases from the outbreaks at 25 schools.

That figure is down from last week's report, when the state reported 34 outbreaks at pre-K through grade 12 schools involving 98 cases.

Holly Academy, a free K-8 charter school in Holly, had the highest number of new outbreaks, where nine cases have been linked to students and staff.

For the second consecutive week, no colleges or universities made the list of new COVID-19 outbreaks.

The latest report comes four weeks after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration ordered a three-week pause of in-person instruction at high schools and colleges, along with restrictions on high school athletics and indoor dine-in service at restaurants and other businesses. That pause was extended through Dec. 20 last week.

In addition to the new school outbreaks, the reported includes ongoing outbreaks at pre-kindergarten through 12 schools and colleges and universities. Monday's report included just under 200 ongoing outbreaks across the state.