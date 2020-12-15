Flint council delays vote on city's portion of proposed water crisis settlement

The Flint City Council on Monday nightdelayed a vote on the city's portion of the state of Michigan's proposed $641 million water settlement over the lead contamination water crisis, with some saying the money was not enough.

After a lengthy discussion on what the city's $20 million insurance portion of the settlement would signify, council members voted to recess the meeting until 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Members earlier questioned the merits of the agreement and the city's future culpability in being sued over the water crisis. Some even questioned the intentions of the city attorneys and mayor.

Councilwoman Jerri Winfrey-Carter said flatly, "The state is selling us out" and said she opposed the settlement.

"I feel like the state just gave us a raw deal," she said. "I am not going to vote for the city to go into this settlement because that's sending a message that we agree with all of the parameters and we agree with the state trying to settle. When are we going to stand up and fight? When are we going to say, 'No, enough is enough?' "

While one council member called for the issue to be tabled until Thursday over questions about insurance responsibilities, Councilman Santino Guerra called for an immediate vote.

"The people deserve to know how council will vote," he said. "And we should see where we go from there."

One of the city attorneys read a letter from the state saying the settlement will go on, with or without the approval of the City Council.

State officials reached the historic class-action settlement in August, with the majority of the funds going to claims from Flint children, Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

And residents let the council know during the public session that they, too, were not happy about the settlement, some of them warning that the council shouldn't accept "crumbs" from the state and that no money would ever repay residents for what happened to Flint.

"It's really a slap in the face and an insult to the citizens of Flint that we're paying for a water crisis that we didn't cause," said Audrey Muhammad, a Flint resident, adding that lawsuits can go on for years without a settlement.

"I'm sorry, environmental cases can go longer than that and they know that. I've seen it happen, we've seen it happen historically," she said.

1st Ward Councilman Eric Mays asked to speak to representatives of the insurance carrier for the city issuing the $20 million toward the settlement. "Before I make a decision, I can at least talk to them," he said during the hours-long meeting.

Mays also questioned how much money would come to residents.

"… I know attorneys, people that did a good job, people deserve to get paid, but so do the people in the city of Flint," Mays said. "… It would be embarrassing to hand these folks checks that they don’t know about yet … I can’t put $20 million into something that’s going to turn out to be $300 or $400 for the residents I represent. I can make the city look good and I can help the residents."

Roughly 80% of the the agreement will go toward individuals who were still minors at the time of Flint's lead contamination water crisis. About 65% will go toward claims from children below the age of 6, 10% for children ages 7-11, and 5% for youths between the ages of 12-17.

The $600 million plus roughly $409 million already spent on the water crisis will bring the state's total Flint-related expenditures to more than $1 billion. The settlement is expected to require an appropriation by the Legislature and the approval of several judges.

The settlement, one of the largest in Michigan's history, will resolve more than 100 cases in state, federal and appellate courts involving tens of thousands of people, Nessel said.

ABC 12 News reported this month that Flint officials said without the council approving the $20 million payment from its insurance carrier, settlement money would be drawn from the city’s budget, which could end up passed on to taxpayers.

Flint's water became contaminated with lead when officials used corrosive river water that wasn't properly treated from April 2014 to October 2015 after the city began using the Flint River as a temporary water source in order to cut costs. For decades, the city used already treated water from the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department.

Negotiations attempting to resolve the civil suit have lasted roughly 18 months.

Under the control of the state, Flint switched its drinking water back in 2014 from Detroit water system to the Flint River to save money. It was a decision reversed after residents began to complain of dirty, contaminated water that led to legionella disease, lead poisoning and numerous deaths.

