Watch live: Whitmer provides update on Michigan's COVID-19 response

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is providing an update Tuesday regarding COVID-19 and efforts to slow the spread of the virus during the holiday season.

Whitmer was to be joined by Attorney General Dana Nessel and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive, for the press conference urging residents continue to "not let their guard down" throughout the season.

The Democratic governor announced the 12-day extension of the partial shutdown set to expire Sunday. The extension drew criticism from Republican lawmakers and business groups that want some of the most intrusive restrictions lifted.

Under the state's "Pause to Save Lives," bars and restaurants must remain closed for dine-in service but can remain open for outdoor dining, carry-out and delivery through Dec. 20. Colleges, universities and high schools will continue to go without in-person instruction, and high school sports will continue to be suspended. Casinos, movie theaters and group exercise classes will remain closed as two Detroit casinos reported in November they would lay off or furlough more than 2,700 employees combined.

Whitmer has joined governors from Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin to urge safety before the holidays.

"If you are planning to travel or gather with other households for the holidays — we urge you to reconsider. Just one infection can cause an outbreak in your community, which could overwhelm our hospitals and put you and your loved ones at risk. We owe it to the brave men and women serving on the front lines of this pandemic to do our part and be smart this holiday season," the governors said.

As of Monday, Michigan has 437,985 cases and 10,752 deaths linked to the virus since it was first detected in March, according to tracking by the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Khaldun said health officials expect the number of fatalities to increase during the holiday season and are urging residents to avoid social gatherings to stem the spread of infection.

Last week, Michigan recorded 30,587 new cases, a decline from 45,015 cases from the previous week. At the end of November, the state had established the weekly record of 50,892 cases.

During the first week of December, Michigan recorded the seventh-highest number of cases and fourth-highest number of deaths in the nation, according to the CDC's COVID data tracker.

Case rates have decreased from last week; however, positivity — an average of 14.4% of diagnostic COVID tests run in the state returning positive — has plateaued for the past three weeks. A positivity rate above 3% is concerning to public health officials.

Michigan ranks sixth in the nation for most hospitalizations and seventh for the most patients in intensive care units, according to Becker's Hospital Review.

As of Saturday, 3,739 adults were hospitalized statewide with confirmed or suspected COVID-19, including 860 in critical care and 514 on ventilators, with ICU beds at 81% capacity, according to state data. That's compared to about 2,936 COVID inpatients hospitalized a month ago, including 595 in the ICU.

