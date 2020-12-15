Hillsdale County man dies after trapped under tree trunk

A 45-year-old Hillsdale County man died Monday night after being trapped under a tree trunk, police said.

Michigan State Police consider the man's death accidental in the early stages of their investigation. They do not suspect foul play.

About 6:50 p.m. police and medics were dispatched to the 7000 block of Sterling Road in Moscow Township.

They found the man dead under the tree trunk. The tree had fallen recently and the man was cutting it into sections.

As he cut the tree trunk, police believe the tree "rotated back toward him, knocked him down, and trapped him underneath," killing him.