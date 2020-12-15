Police seek 'dangerous' suspect in slaying of man on Navy vessel

Port Huron — Police are looking for a suspect believed to be responsible for the June death of a 44-year-old man whose body was found on a retired Navy training vessel.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Reginald Cu-Nu Grasty, 43, on two counts of Open Murder and Disinterment/Mutilation of a Corpse in the slaying of William Michael Orlow. Police describe Grasty as 5-foot-10, 190 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes, according to a release from Port Huron Police Department.

“We believe this person to be a dangerous person,” Captain Marcy Kuehn said in the statement, "and we want to get him off the streets.”

Police said Grasty could be homeless and was last seen in the Detroit area.

On June 23 at about 11:14 a.m. Port Huron police responded to a call of a deceased person found at 60 Griswold St. on the United States Naval Sea Cadet Ship Grayfox. An autopsy was performed on the body two days later and police identified the victim as Orlow and ruled the death a homicide, with the cause being trauma related.

Investigators said Grasty was once just a person of interest, but new evidence came to light leading to the warrant being issued.

Anyone with information about Grasty’s location or information about this crime can contact the Port Huron Criminal Investigative Division at (810) 984-9711 or the Port Huron Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (810) 984-5383.

Anonymous tips can be received through the CAPTURE Hotline at (810) 987-6688 or emailed through www.porthuronpolice.org. Anonymous texts can also be received by texting CAPTURE and their message/tip to 847411 or by downloading the Port Huron Police Department app on an Apple or Android devices.