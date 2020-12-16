Michigan jobless rate rises for first time since April

Michigan's seasonal unemployment rate increased by eight-tenths of a percentage point in November to 6.9%, the first increase since the April plunge in jobs, officials said.

Total employment in November decreased by 14,000, while the number of unemployed rose by 43,000, according to data released Wednesday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget.

"In November, Michigan’s unemployment rate rose for the first time since April," said

Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and

Strategic Initiatives in a press release. "With payroll jobs also decreasing slightly this month, the recent surge in COVID-19 cases is still having an impact on the state’s labor market."

The findings highlighted Michigan's total number of employed dropped by 3.6% over the year, 2% below the employment decline nationwide of 5.6%.

The U.S. unemployment rate fell by two-tenths of a percentage point over November to 6.7%. Michigan's rate in November was 0.2 percentage points above the national rate.

Over the year, Michigan's unemployment rate has advanced by 3%, while the U.S. rate rose by 3.2%, the department said.

Since the height of the pandemic in April, total state employment fell by 761,000, or 69%.

The Detroit-Warren-Dearborn Metropolitan Statistical Area’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate increased by 2.3 percentage points to 9.3% during November. Employment was nearly unchanged, inching up by 1,000 over the month, while unemployment rose by 53,000, officials said.

The region's jobless rate rose by 5.3% over the past year. Employment fell significantly by 101,000 while the number of metro area unemployed rose by 116,000 since November 2019.

Since April, Michigan added 623,000 nonfarm jobs. However, the November payroll employment total was still 438,000 below the February pre-pandemic level.

The largest nonfarm job gain was in the construction industry, with a November employment increase of 2,000 jobs.

The largest job reductions recorded in November occurred in government, and leisure and hospitality, each with a loss of 5,000 workers.

Michigan’s government sector recorded a seasonally yearly job cut of 419,000, or 9.4%, reflecting the layoff of temporary workers hired to conduct the 2020 census.

Over the year, total Michigan payroll employment fell sharply by 419,000, or 9.4%.

