Monroe Co. deputies seek tips in home invasion, assault in LaSalle Twp.

Monroe County sheriff's deputies are looking for two people who assaulted a couple after breaking into their LaSalle Township home early Wednesday and robbing them, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, two unknown men entered a home in the 3700 block of North Otter Creek Road near South Telegraph Road at about 5:30 a.m. Once inside, they confronted a man and woman who live in the home. The couple was home with a newborn child, authorities said.

The suspects struck both the man and woman in the head the pistols, police said. They then fled with an undisclosed amount of marijuana and money. As they fled, one of the suspects fired his pistol several times.

Officials said no one was injured and no property was damaged by the gunfire.

Once the suspects were gone, the male victim walked to a nearby home and called 911.

Deputies arrived and spoke to the victims. Medics later took the woman, who suffered a laceration to her head, to a hospital to be treated. The man sought medical attention on his own, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the incident should call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at (734) 240-7530.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez