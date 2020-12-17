Accused Whitmer kidnappers indicted ahead of court hearing

A federal grand jury indicted six people on a kidnapping conspiracy charge late Wednesday, two months after the FBI thwarted plans to kidnap and harm Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The one-count indictment was filed ahead of a hearing Thursday in federal court in Grand Rapids that marks the defendants' first court appearance since October when they were ordered to stand trial in the high-profile case.

The kidnapping conspiracy indictment, a charge punishable by up to life in prison, provides few new details about the conspiracy. But the six-page court filing alleges Brandon Caserta, 32, of Canton Township told his co-conspirators during an encrypted video chat "that if they encountered police during a reconnaissance, they should give the officers one opportunity to leave, and kill them if they did not comply."

Caserta and four others are scheduled to attend a 10 a.m. status conference during which prosecutors could provide an update on the status of a criminal case that drew attention to extremism in Michigan and a conspiracy motivated by anger over state restrictions on travel and business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The status conference is a chance for prosecutors and defense lawyers to discuss progress in the case, talk about sharing evidence between prosecutors and defense lawyers and, possibly, set a trial date.

In all, 14 people have been charged in the alleged kidnapping plot with state and federal crimes. Authorities say the plot involved training and planning by a militia group known as the Wolverine Watchmen to kidnap Whitmer and storm Michigan's Capitol in Lansing.

Five of the six people charged in federal court are expected to attend the hearing Thursday. Including Caserta, they are:

• Adam Fox, 37, of Potterville.

• Ty Garbin, 25, of Hartland Township.

• Kaleb Franks, 26, of Waterford Township.

• Daniel Harris, 23, of Lake Orion.

A sixth man, Barry Croft, 44, of Delaware is in custody in Philadelphia and in the process of being transferred to Michigan.

Defense lawyers have portrayed their clients as tough talkers who were exercising their First Amendment rights who never carried out any kidnapping plot.

Croft also threatened to hang President Donald Trump and posted a hit list on Facebook targeting other elected leaders, including former President Barack Obama, according to an unsealed search warrant affidavit first obtained by The Detroit News.

The affidavit provides new details about how the FBI thwarted the alleged plot to kidnap Whitmer, a Democrat, and kill police officers by enlisting the help of confidential informants. One of the informants was a militia member who met a group of men accused in the kidnapping plot and became so concerned that the individual agreed to become an FBI confidential informant, according to the court filing.

Evidence collected by FBI agents portrays his Facebook account as a virtual bulletin board filled with violent imagery, including a noose and a list of grievances in which he mulled killing Democrats and Republicans including South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, Muslims and liberals.

The affidavit helps trace the roots of an investigation that emerged in early October when FBI agents said they thwarted a plot to violently overthrow the government as well as kidnap and harm Whitmer. The conspiracy included surveillance visits to the governor's home in northern Michigan and training with firearms and explosive devices.

The FBI started investigating in March after an unidentified police department learned about members of the militia group who were trying to obtain the home addresses of local police officers, according to court filings.

