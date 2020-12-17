State says Michigan's allotment of Pfizer vaccine reduced

Michigan's allotment of Pfizer Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine has been reduced, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The state of Michigan was initially told by the federal government that it would initially receive 84,000 doses of the vaccine manufactured in the Kalamazoo area, but Michigan Department of Health and Human Services spokesman Lynn Sutfin confirmed the state now will receive 60,000 of the two-dose vaccine.

"We heard last yesterday afternoon that the allocation for next week was 60,000 doses of Pfizer," Suftin said in an email to The Detroit News on Thursday morning. "This is subject to change as it has been throughout the process."

Information wasn't immediately available on why Michigan's allotment was reduced by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The federal department did not immediately respond to an inquiry asking why Michigan's allotment was reduced.

And according to Pfizer, the decrease is not due to any issues on its end.

"Pfizer has not had any production issues with our COVID-19 vaccine, and no shipments containing the vaccine are on hold or delayed," the company said in an email early Thursday. "We are continuing to dispatch our orders to the locations specified by the U.S. government."

