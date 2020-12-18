Amber Alert from Madison Heights canceled; babies found in Toledo

Madison Heights — An Amber alert that was issued early Friday for two babies who were thought to have been kidnapped has been canceled.

The 4-month-old and 1-year-old turned up safe, Madison Heights Sgt. Frank Svincek said.

"They turned up at their grandparents' home in Toledo," he said. "No arrests have been made."

In Michigan, state police issue Amber Alerts. Nationally, the program is part of the U.S. Department of Justice. It started in 1996 in Dallas-Fort Forth when broadcasters teamed with police to alert the public about missing children.

AMBER is an acronym for America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response. It's named after 9-year-old Amber Hagerman, an Arlington Texas resident who was kidnapped while riding her bicycle and murderd.