'Where are our doses?': Whitmer frustrated by decreased vaccine supply

Lansing — In an emotional plea Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer urged the White House to explain why Michigan and other states are receiving a fraction of the vaccines they were promised.

Whitmer expressed her frustration after mourning the loss of Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon, who died Thursday of complications associated with COVID-19.

People like Napoleon are dying every day, Whitmer said, but answers from the Trump administration about vaccine availability are nonexistent.

"We have Michigan hospitals and nursing homes ready to administer this vaccine and the bottleneck appears to be the White House and I can’t get an answer why," she said.

"Where are our doses? What is holding them up?"

The decreased shipment is especially frustrating knowing the vaccine is available within the state at the Pfizer Inc. plant in Portage. The state is staffing and preparing for a given allotment only to receive far less, she said.

"If I sound frustrated, that’s because I am," she said. "I know that governors across the country are feeling the same way.

"We are expected to build out an apparatus for which we have no resources.”

Michigan health officials expected about 84,000 doses next week. Instead, the state's allocation will be 60,000 doses, about a third less, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The state received 84,825 doses from Pfizer's first shipments this week.

"We did get our initial allocation as expected. But estimates for future allocations for future weeks were decreased," state health department spokeswoman Lynn Sutfin said Thursday.

The Michigan Health and Hospital Association said it too hadn't received an explanation for why Michigan was facing reduced allocations.

Pfizer said its production levels have not changed.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services contended it hasn't reduced its allocations to the states.

"Reports that jurisdictions’ allocations are being reduced are incorrect. As was done with the initial shipments of Pfizer vaccine, jurisdictions will receive vaccine at different sites over several days," DHHS said in the statement.

"This eases the burden on the jurisdictions and spreads the workload across multiple days. This same process was successfully used for the initial distribution of Pfizer’s vaccine, and we are simply applying lessons learned."

