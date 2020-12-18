Michigan expected to extend indoor dining ban but allow casinos, cinemas, bowling alleys to reopen

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state officials are extending a ban on in-person dining at restaurants through Jan. 15, while reopening casinos, bowling alleys and stadiums as well as allowing for in-person learning at Michigan high schools.

The casinos, cinemas, bowling alleys and stadiums are allowed to reopen under limitations on Monday with restrictions, according to a Department of Health and Human Services document obtained by The Detroit News. Their capacity will be capped at 100 people, food and drink concessions must remain closed and social distancing must be observed.

“These past few weeks, Michiganders across the state stepped up and did their part to slow the spread of COVID-19, and because of our collective hard work, we are now able to begin the steps to carefully lift some of the protocols we have in place,” Whitmer said in a statement. “I am encouraged by the progress we have made since early November, and will continue to monitor the data closely during and after the holidays."

With the indoor dining closure extension, restaurants and bars will have been closed to indoor dining a total of 58 straight days by Jan. 15 and 143 days total since March.

High school students have been learning virtually since Nov. 18 during a "Pause to Save Lives" that the governor credits with lowering the state's case numbers and hospital capacity. Many high schools will go on holiday break through early January.

The Michigan Association of Secondary School Principals advised members Friday to "tune in" to the press conference for an announcement "of particular interest" to Michigan education.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon has said previously that in-person learning would be more likely to come back online ahead of restaurants or bars.

Both Gordon and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will join Whitmer at the 1:30 p.m. Friday press conference.

The state's "Pause to Save Lives" began Nov. 18 and was extended Dec. 7.

Under the order, bars and restaurants must remain closed for dine-in service but can remain open for outdoor dining, carry-out and delivery.

In-person instruction was suspended at colleges, universities and high schools, and high school sports also were suspended. Casinos, movie theaters and group exercise classes were closed.

In recent days, Michigan has experienced hopeful trends when it comes to COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and the rate of residents testing positive for the virus.

Last week, 11.4% of the state’s COVID-19 tests were positive, which is the lowest rate over the last five weeks. Last week, Michigan also reported its lowest weekly number of new cases since early November.

As of Thursday, 3,082 adults were hospitalized with confirmed cases of the coronavirus. That total was down 19% from two weeks earlier, according to state data.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com

Staff Writer Craig Mauger contributed.