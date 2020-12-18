Woman loses control of vehicle at I-94 crash scene, hits trooper's car

The Detroit News

After evening snowfall Thursday left roadways slippery in spots across Metro Detroit, a trooper at the scene of a crash on eastbound Interstate 94 at Interstate 275 was struck as he sat in his vehicle.

A tweet from the Michigan State Police's Metro Detroit post says a driver passing the scene of the crash around 8:30 p.m. lost control of her vehicle and hit the back driver's side of his car and then struck a second vehicle.

No one was injured, but the combination of crashes on I-94 kept the freeway closed or restricted from 8:30 until after 10 p.m.