Northern Michigan faces prospect of white Christmas; Metro Detroit not so much

The Detroit News

Those dreaming of a white Christmas this year might be feeling blue instead.

Conditions across Metro Detroit this week show a relatively dry forecast until Friday, with the highest chance of snow coming Monday, according to the National Weather Service. The high on Monday is expected to be 39 degrees Fahrenheit, but snow accumulation of less than a half-inch is possible.

The weather service forecasts a chance of rain before 8 a.m. Sunday with a high near 39 and gusts as high as 20 mph. There's also a 30% chance of precipitation.

The forecast shows temperatures reaching 46 degrees on Wednesday, with a chance of rain possible in the evening. There's a chance for rain and snow on Christmas Eve with a high near 39 and low around 20.

On Christmas, conditions should be mostly cloudy with a high near 30 and a low near 19.

On the west side of the state, snow showers are likely Monday with accumulation less than a half-inch. The NWS also reports rain and snow showers on Wednesday and a chance of snow showers on Thursday. Snow showers are again likely on Friday.

Near Traverse City, snow showers are likely on Monday with an accumulation of less than a half-inch possible. Temperatures could reach as high as 41 by Wednesday before more snow showers expected from Thursday through Friday.

And near Marquette, snow showers are possible every day until Friday.