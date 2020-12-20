SUBSCRIBE NOW
Grants awarded for more electric vehicle charging stations

Associated Press
Lansing – More electric vehicle fast-charging stations are coming to Michigan.

The Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy said more than $448,000 in grants have been awarded for six new charging locations and three expansions of previous projects.

This Oct. 17, 2018 photo shows a Chevrolet Volt hybrid car charging at a ChargePoint charging station at a parking garage in Los Angeles.

The sites are in Mount Pleasant, Kalamazoo, Shelby Township, Marlette, Grand Rapids, Owosso, Marshall, Indian River and Northville.

They will be part of a network of direct current fast chargers the agency is partially funding as part of its Charge Up Michigan Program. The program offers up to $70,000 per charging station.

Funding is through Michigan’s allocation from the Volkswagen diesel settlement. The state’s goal is to have the network completed by 2030.

In August, EGLE awarded nearly $1.7 million in grants for 36 DC fast-charging stations with a total of 76 plug-in points for automobiles and light-utility vehicles.

