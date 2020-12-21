Michigan reports 21 new COVID-19 outbreaks in pre-K-12 schools

The Detroit News

The state reported 21 new COVID-19 outbreaks with 65 cases linked to pre-K-through-12 schools Monday, continuing a downward trend.

The largest of the new outbreaks is at Lapeer ISD Ed Tech, a high school that had 10 cases. A week ago, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported 25 outbreaks totaling 70 cases linked to schools and 34 outbreaks involving 98 cases the week before that.

The data come from a weekly report issued by the state and from COVID-19 outbreaks reported by local health departments each week to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services as of the previous Thursday. An outbreak is defined as two or more COVID-19 cases among people who are from different households but may have shared exposure.

For the third consecutive week, no colleges or universities made the list of new COVID-19 outbreaks.

The latest report comes days after the state said it would allow in-person instruction to resume at high schools as soon as Monday.