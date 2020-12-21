Two arrested in parental kidnapping case in northern Michigan

Michigan State Police have arrested two people in connection with a parental kidnapping case involving a 1-year-old girl, the agency announced Monday.

Troopers from the MSP Cadillac Post were called to help Three Rivers police at about 8 p.m. Friday after a man reported his daughter had been abducted by the child’s mother and her husband.

Through an investigation, detectives tracked the couple to an address in Cadillac, more than 160 miles north, and found them with the girl and another child, state police said.

The 1-year-old was returned to her father. The other child, identified as a 5-year-old boy, was turned over to relatives, according to state police.

The suspects, a 30-year-old woman and 55-year-old man, were both held at the Wexford County Jail pending their return to Three Rivers.