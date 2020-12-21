Whitmer appoints Detroit CFO to become state budget director

Detroit's chief financial officer will leave the city to join Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration as the state budget director.

Dave Massaron will take over for Chris Kolb, who is leaving his post to work as vice president for government relations at the University of Michigan. Massaron's appointment will take effect Jan. 4.

"He is uniquely qualified to serve as budget director for the state, where I am confident he will work around the clock to build a balanced budget that supports our recovery from the pandemic by investing in our public schools, public health and safety, and economic opportunity,” Whitmer said.

In Detroit, Massaron developed a budget that sought to balance essential city services, infrastructure repairs and economic development with more than $400 million in revenue loss, according to a statement from Whitmer's office.

"He helped set Detroit on a course of continued financial stability while ensuring continued service levels we’ve maintained, even during COVID-19. Dave leaves the city in a strong financial position, which has made it possible for us to sell up to $250 million in bonds to transform more of our neighborhoods through Proposal N," Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said in a statement.

Massaron helped to fund the tuition-free college program Detroit Promise and the accompanying Detroit Promise Zone Authority. He said working for Duggan was the "greatest honor of my career."

"I’m ready and eager to work with the governor’s team and the state Legislature to get a bipartisan budget passed for the 2021-2022 fiscal year," he said.

