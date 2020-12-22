Nessel to seek sanctions against some lawyers challenging Michigan's election results

Attorney General Dana Nessel said she plans to seek sanctions against lawyers who filed lawsuits against the state's election results that contained "intentional misrepresentations" regarding Michigan's elections.

The Democratic attorney general also plans to pursue court costs and fees and, along with Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, to file complaints with the attorney grievance commission, Nessel told reporters Tuesday.

The requests will likely be made after the cases have been closed out, she said.

"Some of these cases where we know for a fact there were intentional misrepresentations made — the kind of misrepresentation that there is no question of fact that these were inaccurate statements that were presented to the court — yes, myself and also Secretary Benson, will be filing complaints to the attorney grievance commission," Nessel said.

For attorneys from outside Michigan, the complaint would be made to their appropriate state bar, she said.

While Nessel didn't mention the names of lawyers she may pursue sanctions against, she indicated that those who filed later, after the initial allegations had been assessed and denied immediate relief, were more culpable.

She said she could file against a lawyer associated with a case challenging Antrim County results and false statements he made on Newsmax and OANN. Matthew DePerno filed the case in Antrim County on behalf of resident William Bailey.

"I think we need to go back to a time where you can trust an attorney is making an accurate and truthful representation to the court because if they don't, then they won't be able to practice law anymore," Nessel said.

