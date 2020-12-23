Michigan epidemiology director sees 'encouraging signs' in COVID-19 fight

Lansing — After a surge in COVID-19 cases that hit in November, Michigan is now seeing "encouraging signs" in its battle against the virus, said Sarah Lyon-Callo, director of the state's Bureau of Epidemiology and Population Health.

Lyon-Callo provided an update on data trends Wednesday, two days before the Christmas holiday. Michigan's rate of new COVID-19 cases has been declining for more than 29 days, she said, adding that hospitalizations and the rate of tests bringing positive results are also dropping.

Tracking data showed many people stayed home and practiced social distancing during Thanksgiving, she said.

"It will be important during this holiday season, as well, and New Year's Eve, to ensure we're maintaining that social distancing. That will be very important," Lyon-Callo said. "We're going to be watching these data throughout the holiday season to determine if we're going to see any sort of case resurgence."

In November, Michigan saw a jump in COVID-19 infections that left some hospitals at or near capacity. During the week of Nov. 15-21, the state reported 50,892 new cases of the virus — the largest weekly total so far.

On Nov. 18, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration closed movie theaters, casinos and bowling alleys and suspended in-person instruction at high schools and colleges and indoor dining at restaurants to combat the surge.

Last week, the state reported its lowest weekly new case total, 28,072, and lowest weekly rate of COVID-19 tests with positive results, about 10%, since the end of October.

This week, 36 of Michigan's 83 counties are seeing positivity rates of 10% or more, down 25 counties from the week before, Lyon-Callo said.

Michigan has the 43rd highest COVID-19 case rate nationally, Lyon-Callo said. Hospitalizations tied to the virus are also dropping. As of Tuesday, the state reported 2,830 adults hospitalized with confirmed cases of the virus, down 23% from the total two weeks earlier.

However, Lyon-Callo cautioned Wednesday that some countries in Europe brought their case numbers down from a second surge only to see them increase again. Michigan doesn't want to follow that pattern, she said.

While Whitmer has loosened restrictions on in-person instruction and casinos, bowling alleys and movie theaters, the suspension of in-person dining at restaurants remains in place through Jan. 15.

On Tuesday, the governor said she was "hopeful" that her administration will be able to take "more aggressive steps" to lift restrictions on some Michigan businesses after Jan. 1.

"We're hopeful that Michiganders do what we did over Thanksgiving, didn't travel as much, didn't gather as much, didn't contribute to as much spread," Whitmer said. "And if that's the case, we could take more aggressive steps to reengage right after the first of the year."

