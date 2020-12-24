Suspect sought in Washtenaw County road rage shooting on Christmas Eve

Washtenaw County Sheriff's officials are seeking tips to find a suspect in a road rage shooting early on Christmas Eve.

The incident was reported about 9:45 a.m. near Alber and Textile roads in Lodi Township, investigators said.

"Multiple shots were fired and the victim's vehicle was hit multiple times," the Sheriff's Office said.

No one was injured.

The car involved is believed to be a 2006 or 2007 burgundy Chevrolet Impala with a damaged driver's side mirror and a black front replacement bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to email harveyj@washtenaw.org or call the Sheriff's Office confidential tip line at (734) 973-7711.