Man allegedly robbed Monroe Co. store, led deputy on chase to Ohio

A man is in custody after allegedly robbing a Monroe County drug store and leading a sheriff's deputy on a chase to Ohio Saturday evening.

A 31-year-old man from Toledo, Ohio, is facing strong arm robbery and felonious assault charges and extradition to Michigan.

On Saturday afternoon, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office was searching for a black Chevy Impala that was previously involved in two hit and run accidents in Bedford Township.

Around 5:10 p.m. the sheriff's office said a resident tipped off a deputy that a car with front end damage matching the description of the vehicle was parked at a Rite Aid store on Secor Road in Lambertville, Michigan.

The deputy found the suspect as he was leaving the store with a basket full of liquor bottles with the security tops still on, the sheriff's office said. The man ignored commands to stop from the deputy, backed into the patrol car, and fled, the sheriff's office said.

The deputy followed the man down Secor into Toledo, where the pursuit was turned over to Toledo Police.

The man eventually was stopped in the 2100 block of Central Avenue in Toledo and taken into custody. Police said the man is also wanted in connection with the theft of alcohol from Bedford Township businesses in recent months.

The man was taken to Lucas County Jail and is awaiting extradition to face numerous charges at the 1st District Court in Monroe County.

Police withheld the man's name while pending a formal arraignment.