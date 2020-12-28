Michigan State Police investigate 2 fatal, single-car crashes

The Michigan State Police post in Jackson is investigating two separate fatal single-vehicle crashes over the weekend. One took place in Jackson County, the other in Hillsdale.

Just before 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon in Hillsdale's Wheatland Township, a driver lost control of a vehicle and went off the roadway before hitting a tree and catching fire.

The crash took place on Somerset Road, south of Addison.

A 25-year-old woman died at the scene. A 31-year-old man was injured, but will survive.

Saturday night, about 9:40 p.m., in Jackson's Tompkins Township, a driver on Springport near Minard lost control of a vehicle and hit a "large, raised planter," and then a tree.

Police have not yet notified the victim's next-of-kin, and did not share any identifying information such as age, sex or hometown.

Michigan State Police data say that in 2019, single-vehicle crashes were 49% of fatal crashes in Michigan.