Liquor panel suspends licenses of 5 Michigan businesses

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission announced Tuesday it has issued emergency license and permit suspensions for five more businesses in the state that officials said had recently violated COVID-19 restrictions.

The orders, all filed last week, targeted:

•R.C.A. Restaurant Group Corp., d/b/a Brooklyn’s in Wyandotte

• Powell’s Tavern LLC, d/b/a Powell’s Pub, in Ypsilanti

•107 S. Cochran LLC, d/b/a Mike’s Sports Page in Charlotte

•J &S Hospitality Inc., d/b/a Plymouth ROC Restaurant in Plymouth

•Sahara of Sterling Heights Inc. d/b/a Sahara Restaurant in Sterling Heights

The businesses allegedly violated the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services emergency order on gatherings and face masks. The violations include allowing in-person gatherings; providing in-person dining; failure to require face coverings for staff and patrons; and failure to prohibit patrons from congregating, the state said in a release Tuesday.

"Licensees are strictly prohibited from allowing indoor gatherings, as defined by the MDHHS Gatherings and Face Mask Order, on their licensed premises," officials wrote. "Further, these prohibited gatherings held without requiring patrons to wear face masks pose an immediate threat to the health, safety, and welfare of the public. Allowing this activity to continue could create additional outbreaks of COVID-19."

The businesses are scheduled to appear before an administrative law judge Wednesday for a virtual hearing to determine whether their summary suspension should continue or other fines and penalties should be imposed.

Since September, the Michigan Liquor Control Commission has suspended the liquor licenses of 31 establishments across the state for violating pandemic-related emergency and executive orders.

Other license suspension plans for state businesses were announced last week.

Meanwhile, Michigan health officials on Tuesday confirmed 3,414 new cases and 193 deaths linked to the virus.

According to tracking by the state Department of Health and Human Services, there have been 483,922 confirmed cases and 12,282 deaths since the virus was first detected in March.