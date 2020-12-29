Whitmer slashes GOP Legislature's COVID-19 relief bill to $106M

Lansing — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday signed a $106 million supplemental COVID-19 relief bill, but her line-item vetoes slashed more than three-quarters of the $465 million originally approved by the GOP-led Legislature.

Included in the line-item vetoes are roughly $220 million meant for the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, a pool of money that businesses use to help finance benefits for workers. Whitmer on Tuesday called it a "giveaway" that benefited employers, even after the state has directed some tax breaks toward businesses.

"We have helped, but this went too far," Whitmer said. "...The funding that I vetoed has nothing to do with extending benefits.”

It was not immediately clear which other items vetoed by the governor made up the roughly $360 million cut in the supplemental spending. The signed bill including the line item vetoes was not made immediately available.

The money approved by the governor includes $55 million in small business survival grants, $3.5 million for entertainment venues hit hard by the pandemic and $45 million in payments to people who have been laid off.

The relief bill signing was announced as Whitmer and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provided on update on efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19 roughly six weeks into restrictions that have kept restaurants closed to indoor dining since Nov. 18.

Whitmer extended the restaurant restrictions through Jan. 15, but noted they could be lifted earlier if numbers continued to improve.

Key metrics for tracking the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan continued to trend in a positive direction last week.

The state confirmed 18,417 new infections and reported 568 new deaths linked to the virus over the seven days. The new case number was the lowest since the week of Oct. 18-24. The number of the new deaths was the lowest since Nov. 22-28.

While the case and death tallies could have been impacted by the Christmas holiday, which was Friday, the percentage of COVID-19 tests bringing positive results also dropped last week to 8.2%, the lowest weekly rate since the end of October.

As of Monday, the state reported 2,518 hospitalized individuals with confirmed cases of the virus, a 24% decrease from the total two weeks ago.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com

Staff writer Craig Mauger contributed.