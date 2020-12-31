Another round of wintry weather will kick off 2021 in Michigan

The Detroit News

Parts of Michigan will start the new year Friday with a mix of wintry precipitation.

A winter weather advisory is in effect 1 p.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday. The National Weather Service says mixed precipitation with snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch is forecast for areas across lower Michigan, including Muskegon, Greenville, Alma, Grand Haven, Grand Rapids, Ionia, St. Johns, Holland, Charlotte, Lansing, Kalamazoo, Battle Creek and Jackson.

Travel will be affected, with snow more likely in the northerly areas and ice to the south.

The precipitation could include snow, ice pellets (sleet), glaze ice (freezing rain), according to the weather service.

Near steady temperatures in the low 30s are to blame for the mix.

In southeast Michigan and into Ohio, snow is likely to be less than an inch with ice accumulating less than a quarter of an inch, but there is a near 100% chance of precipitation Friday and Friday night in the form of snow, freezing rain and rain.

It's part of a system that has led to winter storm warnings for parts of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Illinois. Additionally, higher elevations of southwest Texas are seeing several inches of snow and tornadoes threatened areas of Oklahoma.

The wintry weather follows a similar, though shorter lived, system that traveled across the state early Wednesday.