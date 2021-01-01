Freezing rain, sleet expected for Wayne, Oakland, Macomb counties

White Lake Township — Anyone hoping to ring in the New Year on Friday with cheery news should pay no attention to the weather forecast.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties, warning of possibly slippery roads caused by freezing rain, sleet and snow.

The advisory is in effect in Wayne County until midnight, while it remains open in Oakland and Macomb counties until 6 a.m. Saturday, meteorologist Steve Considine said.

"The big thing is going to be the freezing rain," Considine said. "It was quite cold last night, with temperatures in the 20s, and as the rain comes in, the road temperatures are still cold. I suspect some roads will be icy into later this evening."

The northern sections of Oakland and Macomb counties are expected to be hardest-hit, Considine said.

"There's a possibility of up to a tenth of an inch of ice, and an inch of snow and sleet accumulations today and tonight," he said. "The good news is that temperatures will be relatively mild, with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s, which in January isn't too terribly cold."

The wintry forecast comes on the heels of a December that saw 9.6 inches of snowfall, a tick under the December average of 9.7 inches.

"The most snow we had on one day in December was the 25th, Christmas," Considine said. "What happened last month was, we'd get the snow, but it would melt fairly quickly, so it didn't stick on the ground very much."

Considine said more snow could be on the horizon.

"There's a potential for a couple inches Saturday night and into Sunday morning," he said. "After Sunday, it looks like a quieter period for a couple days."