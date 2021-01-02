Michigan adds 8,983 cases, 265 deaths linked to COVID-19 over 3 days

Michigan confirmed 8,983 new cases of the coronavirus and 265 deaths linked to COVID-19 on Saturday, including cases from New Year's Eve day and New Year's Day.

The latest figures bring the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan to 497,127 and deaths to 12,598 since the virus was first detected in March, according to tracking by the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The state recorded 569 deaths this week.

The state recorded 568 deaths last week, a decrease from 799 deaths the previous week, following a record of 808 deaths in mid-December.

Michigan recorded 3,199 deaths attributed to the coronavirus in December, trailing only April with 3,530 during the peak of the pandemic.

As far as the actual date of the deaths, December totaled 2,612 as of Wednesday, second only to April at 3,745. The December tally will likely rise in the coming weeks as officials review more deaths and add them to the count.

The state recorded 19,858 cases this week. The count represents new referrals of confirmed cases since Wednesday. Over the three days the average number of new confirmed cases was about 2,994 per day.

Last week, Michigan recorded 18,417 cases, with an average of 2,447 new confirmed cases per day. That's compared to 30,587 cases two weeks ago, but it's too early to tell if the downward trend will continue, health officials say.

During the past two weeks of distribution, more than 71,000 people in the state have received the vaccine and nearly 500 clinics are scheduled for distribution in the upcoming weeks, said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday had urged residents not to travel and to celebrate the New Year's Day holiday responsibly.

'Lowering their guard'

Wayne County Health Department Dr. Mouhanad Hammami said the majority of the county's 1,740 total deaths linked to the coronavirus are seniors older than 65 who had underlying health conditions. The deaths lagged who may have contracted it before December, he said.

"That coincided with the relaxation we saw in early June when people started lowering their guard," he said. "We are not seeing any increase in youth that are dying."

Hammami touted the restrictions set by the state health department saying it has shown "that we are able to manage the disease and it's not as severe in the population that are getting infected because we are seeing lower numbers in the elderly versus the youth."

Although some are experiencing "COVID fatigue," Hammami said, community members should remain as vigilant as if it were the peak of the pandemic.

"These mitigation measures that we know work (washing hands, wearing masks) are still as relevant as it is now," he said. "We now have a glimpse of hope with the new vaccine. People are questioning if they should take it or not, but that is the first line of defense in battling this pandemic."

During the week of Dec. 19, Michigan dropped from the 13th-highest number of cases to the 15th-highest in the nation. The state continues to rank as the fifth-highest for the number of deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control's COVID data tracker.

Michigan ranks 24th in the nation for most hospitalizations and ninth for most patients in intensive care units, according to Becker's Hospital Review.

When it comes to COVID-19 deaths in December, the 12-county Saginaw region reported the most per population of the state's eight economic recovery regions. The region reported 373 deaths in December, about 0.6 deaths for each 100,000 residents.

Active cases remain most prevalent in Wayne County, with 56,792 cases and additional 27,109 cases in Detroit. Oakland County has 60,147 cases, and Macomb has 48,885.

The state's case tracker also noted Genesee, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa and Washtenaw counties have high case rates.

Vaccines rolled out in phases

The vaccines will be rolled out in phases. The first priorities for vaccination in Michigan will be front-line healthcare workers and people living and working in long-term care facilities.

Vaccine distribution began Monday for skilled nursing home residents and staff. The state health department has also partnered with Walgreen and CVS Pharmacies to widely distribute the virus when it's available, Whitmer said.

Khaldun said the general public should prepare to receive the vaccine by late spring.

"If we get more vaccines, we are going to be getting it into people's arms as quickly as we can," Khaldun said. "We do expect our case numbers and deaths to come down as the vaccine is distributed to the most vulnerable, those in healthcare facilities."

Whitmer has extended indoor dining restrictions through Jan. 15 while allowing reopening of casinos, bowling alleys, stadiums and permitting in-person learning at Michigan high schools as soon as Monday with restrictions. Capacity will be capped at 100 people for businesses, food and drink concessions must remain closed and social distancing must be observed.

Also on Tuesday, Whitmer signed a $106 million supplemental COVID-19 relief bill, but her line-item vetoes slashed more than three-quarters of the $465 million originally approved by the GOP-led Legislature.

The virus is blamed for more than 334,000 deaths and 19 million confirmed infections in the United States.

Officials are tracking at least 1,040 active outbreaks as of Dec. 23. Top categories for outbreaks continue to be long-term care facilities, including nursing homes as well as manufacturing and construction sites, retail and schools.

The state recorded seven additional school outbreaks Monday, adding to a list of 144 school outbreaks.

The state considers 318,389 people recovered from the virus as of Wednesday.

