Utilities work to restore power in NW Indiana, SW Michigan

Associated Press

South Bend, Ind. – It could take a few days to restore power in parts of northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan after ice knocked down power lines, utilities said Saturday.

Indiana Michigan Power estimated that 75% of outages in the South Bend/Elkhart area should be restored by late Sunday with the balance fixed by Monday afternoon. Michigan outages should be cured by early Sunday evening.

“Most customers will be restored before those times,” the utility said.

There were 30,500 outages reported in the utility’s Indiana territory and 3,350 in Michigan. The city of South Bend opened the Century Center as an emergency warming site.

NIPSCO also reported around 19,000 households without power.