Man allegedly threatens to kill Monroe County Sheriff's deputies, blow up their office

A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly made threats on social media to kill Monroe County Sheriff's deputies and blow up their office.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said it received notice that a 37-year-old Gaylord man was posting on social media saying he would blow up their building if the office didn't send someone to arrest him by Jan. 13.

The man also threatened to kill anyone who attempted to arrest him for any reason and said that his statement should be taken as a terrorist threat, the Sheriff's Office said.

Officials said the man had ties to the Monroe County area and was upset due to a pending Friend of the Court hearing.

The man was arrested at his house by the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office and is lodged at the Otsego County Jail.