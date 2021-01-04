Dearborn police: Man found in car died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

Dearborn police on Monday said a man found inside a vehicle Sunday afternoon died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police responded to the scene at about 3 p.m. Sunday near Michigan Avenue and Schlaff on a report of a man slumped over the steering wheel, according to a news release.

The 32-year-old man, whose name was not released by police, had a gunshot wound to the head. He later died at an area hospital.

Dearborn police detectives and crime scene investigators gathered evidence and interviewed potential witnesses. Police said Monday it appeared the gunshot was self-inflicted but the death remains under investigation.

Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad said: “This is a tragic situation and our condolences go out to the family of the deceased."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at (313) 943-2241.