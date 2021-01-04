Sterling Heights joins Forgotten Harvest in free food distribution Thursdays in January

City officials announced Monday they will partner with Forgotten Harvest to provide a mobile food pantry throughout January for those affected by COVID-19.

Each Thursday in January, beginning this week, Forgotten Harvest will set up at the city’s Community Center parking lot at 40250 Dodge Park Road for car-only drive-up pantry distributions from 4:30-7:30 p.m., or whenever food supplies run out. For everyone’s safety and health, food will only be distributed to the trunks of vehicles.

“It is important that we continue to provide resources for our residents who may be facing food insecurity during these difficult times,” said Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor. “Partnering with organizations such as Forgotten Harvest allows us to meet our residents’ needs in a convenient way. Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for all residents to access the assistance they need."

Melanie Davis, the city’s community relations director, said the Macomb County suburb of about 132,000 residents has collected nonperishable food for decades for special events and donated them to local pantries but “this really is our first effort of this kind.”

“This is not just for residents,” said Davis. “Our location was picked because of its convenience in our general region. The goal is to get food to as many people as possible.”

The pantry is not restricted to any specific income level because the program is subsidized by the federal government. A brief form must be completed by those receiving food.

Recipients will receive an assortment of meats, dairy, produce and fresh fruit that might otherwise be unaffordable and unavailable to families without the program.

Dates and times of the Mobile Food Pantry at the Sterling Heights Community Center, 40250 Dodge Park Rd.:

Thursday, Jan. 7 4:30-7:30 p.m.*

Thursday, Jan. 14 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 21 4:30-7:30 p.m.*

Thursday, Jan. 28 4:30-7:30 p.m.*

*or until food has all been distributed

