Body of man found in lot in Monroe County's Whiteford Township; police say ID unknown

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death a man found on a lot in Whiteford Township.

The Sheriff's Office was called to a private lot in the 4300 block of West Erie Road for a report of a man who was deceased in a fenced area.

Police describe the victim as Black, 30-45 years old with a dragon tattoo covering most of his back. The man had a black goatee and 2-inch afro haircut.

Officials said his identity is unknown.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at (734) 240-7530.