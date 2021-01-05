Police: Man who crashed into Cadillac snowbank had revolver in lap

A 45-year-old northern Michigan man who crashed into a snowbank in Cadillac on Monday morning was allegedly found with a revolver in his lap, Michigan State Police reported Tuesday.

Police say they found the man, Ulysses Lumpkin, at about 2 a.m., crashed into a snowbank outside a business on M-115.

When police arrived, the man was slumped over the wheel. Troopers knocked on the window and told him to roll it down. He came to and complied, police said, and they allegedly found the gun, bullets and methamphetamine.

Lumpkin was arraigned Monday at 84th District Court in Wexford County on four felony charges: carrying a concealed weapon, firearms possession by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, possession of methamphetamine. There is also a second-offense notice.

He was given a $100,000 cash-or-surety bond, and a return court date of Jan. 19.