Monroe Co. sheriff to replace patrol boat lost in Dec. fire at storage facility

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday it has replaced a boat and trailer that were destroyed in a Dec. 4 fire at a LaSalle Township marina.

The office has ordered a new 31-foot patrol boat and delivery is expected in late spring or early summer, Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said in a statement.

He said the boat was ordered from aluminum boat maker SAFE Boats International. The office is paying for the new boat with money received from an insurance policy.

The office's previous patrol boat and trailer were in a building at the Toledo Beach Marina when the Dec. 4 fire happened, officials said. The boat, used for general marine patrol, water rescue and recovery operations, was at the marina for winter maintenance.

Hundreds of boats and the building were destroyed in the fire.

The sheriff's office said it had owned and used the patrol boat for more than 12 years. It purchased the watercraft and trailer in 2008 with a $221,204 grant.

Goodnough said maintaining a visible presence on the water during boating season is an important element of his office's marine safety plan and acquiring the new boat is the first step.

