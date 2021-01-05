New law authorizes sale of closed Upper Peninsula prison

Associated Press

Marenisco Township – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a bill for the possible reuse of a state prison that closed in the Upper Peninsula in 2018.

The new law authorizes the state to sell the Ojibway prison to a private owner or other units of government. The 125-acre property is in Gogebic County’s Marenisco Township.

Sen. Ed McBroom, a Republican whose district includes Ojibway, said Whitmer signed the legislation.

“The prison’s closure was a great loss to Marenisco and Gogebic County, including hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars in economic activity – losses that are still being felt,” McBroom said.

Several parties have expressed interest, including some in manufacturing and marijuana production, he said.

Former Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration closed the prison, citing a smaller overall prison population and other factors. Ojibway employed 230 people.