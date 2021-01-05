Whitmer vetoes legislation that would create tax breaks for Meijer distribution

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer nixed two bills Monday that would have created a tax break for automated equipment at a Lansing-area Meijer distribution site.

The governor did not sign the legislation within 14 days of it being delivered to her desk, forcing an effective "pocket veto" between the end of the legislative session in December and the start of the new Jan. 13.

A third related bill was tie-barred to one of the the two vetoed, but was never presented to the governor.

The bills would have changed Michigan tax to exempt from sales, use and property taxes automated consumer goods handling systems that sort and recombine products into pallets for storage at distribution sites and eventual shipment to stores.

Meijer is the only facility in the state with the type of machinery to fall under the proposed tax exemption. The company expected the legislation to have an immediate effect at its Delta Township distribution facility where the company is planning a multimillion-dollar expansion.

Meijer said the legislation would give them parity with other Michigan businesses that have similar tax incentives.

The state Department of Treasury and some school and municipal groups were opposed to the plan. Schools and municipal groups said they would lose tax growth from the development of the facility and future tax revenue when equipment is eventually replaced.

Roughly 73% of sales and use tax revenue in the state goes to the school aid fund. Similar tax cuts have added up over the last several years to a more than $200 million annual loss to the school aid fund, the Michigan Association of School Boards said.

