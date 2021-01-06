State opens vaccinations to people over 65, front-line essential workers

The state will open up vaccination opportunities to all Michigan residents over the age of 65 and to front-line workers and teachers beginning Jan. 11, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday.

The new phase will allow for the 65 and older age group to receive a vaccine as well as front-line workers such as first responders, front-line state and federal workers and jail and prison staff.

Pre-K through 12th-grade teachers and childcare providers also will be eligible for vaccinations.

“I urge all seniors to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible and that all Michiganders to make a plan to get vaccinated when it becomes available to you," Whitmer said in a statement.

The change in policy allows all counties to begin vaccinating those groups immediately and encourages people over the age of 65 to find local health departments or clinics giving the vaccine at Michigan.gov/COVIDVaccine.

Essential workers will be notified by employers of their eligibility and where they can get the vaccine with an appointment.

"The strategy we are announcing today is efficient, effective, and equitable, focusing on making vaccine available to those who have the highest level of risk, whether it is because of where they work or because of their age," Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said.

Whitmer warned the state had a limited supply replenished each week and residents shouldn't be concerned if it's initially difficult to make an appointment. The demand for the vaccine is a good sign, she said.

"We have a limited supply so running out on a regular basis would be a good thing," she said.

Michigan began distributing vaccines in mid-December but the rollout has been slow, with Michigan having the sixth-worst COVID-19 vaccination rate in the country.

The state reported administering 140,000 vaccine doses through Monday and has a vaccination rate of about 992 per 100,000 people getting their first dose of the available two-dose vaccines.

Officials believe that rate will increase as those who have already been vaccinated report no or minimal side effects. They also have speculated that some people eligible for the vaccination delayed it until after the holiday season.

The press conference comes a little more than a week before an epidemic order closing restaurants to indoor dining is set to expire. The restrictions were put in place Nov. 18.

Since the restrictions were put in place, some of the metrics governing closures — such as test positivity rate, cases, hospitalizations and deaths — have declined.

As of Tuesday, the state had confirmed 504,410 coronavirus cases in Michigan and 12,867 deaths.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com