Feds probing whether Michigan residents engaged in D.C. violence

Detroit — Federal investigators in southeast Michigan were reviewing tips and evidence Thursday collected during the siege at the U.S. Capitol to determine if area residents were involved, U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said.

"We have to separate the people who traveled to Washington, D.C., to express their First Amendment rights versus the people who crossed state lines to engage in violence," Schneider told The Detroit News on Thursday.

Schneider spoke amid reports that buses full of Michigan residents traveled to the nation's capitol for a rally Wednesday that ended with protesters and rioters who support President Donald Trump storming the building, breaking windows and infiltrating and looting offices.

"It was one of the most disgusting and horrifying things I've seen," Schneider said. "It was unbelievable. I'm all for peaceful protest but that was not it. That is just not the way you act in America.

"We have received reports that people from Michigan went to D.C. but that's not the issue," he added. "The issue is whether or not violence was committed by those people. That's why we have the legal system, so people who do this are charged and get brought that the legal system."

The siege comes amid a rise in violent extremism involving Michigan residents in recent months.

In December, federal prosecutors charged a New Hampshire woman who was accused of texting threats to the chairwoman of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers following the presidential election and sending photos of a bloody mutilated female body.

In October, FBI investigators said they thwarted a plot to violently overthrow the government as well as kidnap and harm Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. In all, 14 people have been arrested and charged in state and federal court.

A few weeks later, state investigators arrested two men, including the self-proclaimed leader of the Base, a white supremacist group, as part of a continuing crackdown on extremism.

It is premature to determine whether any residents from the eastern district of Michigan, which includes 6.5 million people in 34 counties, a territory stretching from the Ohio border to the Mackinac Bridge, committed crimes during the Capitol siege.

"It's been less than 24 hours so it is difficult for us to say," Schneider said. "But we are in the investigative stage and are looking at everything. We need to go back and review the videotape and tape from the surveillance cameras and interview people."

He encouraged anyone with information about the violence in the nation's capitol to call the FBI tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

rsnell@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @robertsnellnews