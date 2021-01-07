Six Michigan residents arrested in U.S. Capitol insurrection

Washington — At least six Michigan residents have been arrested in connection with Wednesday's insurrection in and around the U.S. Capitol building, according to the Washington Metropolitan Police Department.

Four were arrested for violating the 6 p.m. Wednesday curfew imposed by Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser mid-afternoon Wednesday as the overrunning of security barriers began at the Capitol building.

One was arrested for a curfew violation as well as unlawful entry. Another was arrested for carrying a pistol without a license, carrying a large capacity ammunition feeding device and carrying unregistered ammunition.

The unrest-related arrests were reported Thursday morning on the police department's website. A spokesperson for the department confirmed the six arrests were related to Wednesday's riots at the Capitol building. In total, 70 people from states across the country were also reported in connection with the insurrection.

Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump gathered near the White House Wednesday morning to protest Congress' planned confirmation of Electoral College votes for Democratic President-elect Joe Biden. Trump spoke at the rally, repeating unproven claims of widespread election fraud.

The protest turned violent when hundreds of the president's supporters headed to the Capitol building, tussled with police, overran security barriers and broke windows to enter the building. Lawmakers, staff and journalists were locked down and then evacuated as protesters took over the chambers.

One person was fatally shot and the National Guard was deployed, eventually clearing the building of protesters by around 6 p.m. Congress restarted the proceedings after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

